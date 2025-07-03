Chennai-Patna flight delayed due to shortage of pilots

CHENNAI: An Indigo Airlines flight to Patna was delayed for more than two hours on Thursday, reportedly due to a shortage of pilots.

The flight to Patna was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 11.40 am with 162 passengers. As the passengers were waiting to board the flight after getting their boarding passes, the airline announced that the flight would be delayed for a while. The frustrated passengers went to the airline counter and argued with the staff, asking for the reason for the delay.

Finally, after a delay of two hours, the flight departed from Chennai at 1.33 pm. Airport sources said the delay was due to a shortage of pilots. However, the airline announced that the delay was due to administrative reasons.