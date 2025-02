Chennai: Partial, full cancellation & special services of EMU/MEMU trains announced on Feb 16, 19 and 21

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the patterns of several EMU/MEMU train services as Line Block/Signal Block has been permitted in the Chennai Central - Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations from 9 am to 3 pm on February 16, 19, and 21 (6 hours).

The following trains are fully cancelled:

1. Train No. 42411 Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:35 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

2. Train No: 42009 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:00 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

3. Train No: 42011 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:30 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

4. Train No. 42601 Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

5. Train No. 42413 Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:15 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

6. Train No. 42013 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:30 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

7. Train No. 42015 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:35 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

8. Train No. 42415 Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:10 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

9. Train No. 42603 Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

10. Train No. 66031 Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Moore Market Complex at 1:05 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

11. Train No. 66037 Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

12. Train No. 66007 Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:40 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

13. Train No. 42604 Gummidipundi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

14. Train No. 42016 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 11:25 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

15. Train No. 42018 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving. Gummidipundi at 12:00 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

16. Train No. 42410 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 11:45 am on February 16, 19, & 21.

17. Train No. 42020 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 1:00 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

18. Train No. 42414 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 1:15 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

19. Train No. 42022 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 2:30 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

20. Train No. 42024 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving. Gummidipundi at 3:15 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

21. Train No. 42416 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 3:10 pm is on February 16, 19, & 21.

22. Train No. 66038 Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

23. Train No. 66032 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex MEMU Passenger local leaving Sullurupeta at 9:00 pm on February 16, 19, & 21.

The following trains are partially cancelled:

1. Train No. 42501 Chengalpattu - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 09:55 am is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Gummidipundi on February 19 & 21.

2. Train No. 42522 Gummidipundi - Tambaram EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 15:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach on February 19 & 21.

In place of the above cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, the following passenger specials will be operated on February 16, 19, & 21:

1. Passenger Special 01: Moore Market Complex - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 09.00 am.

2. Passenger Special 03: Moore Market Complex - Ennore, leaving Moore Market Complex at 09.30 am.

3. Passenger Special 05: Moore Market Complex - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 10.30 am.

4. Passenger Special 07: Moore Market Complex - Minjur, leaving Moore Market Complex at 11.35 am.

5. Passenger Special 09: Chennai Beach - Ponneri, leaving Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm.

6. Passenger Special 02: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 11.42 am.

7. Passenger Special 04: Ennore - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ennore at 12.43 pm.

8. Passenger Special 06: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 1.18 pm.

9. Passenger Special 08: Minjur - Moore Market Complex, leaving Minjur at 2.59 pm.

10. Passenger Special 10: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 3.33 pm.