Chennai: Painter killed over argument on cigarette
CHENNAI: Shankar (44), a painter from West Mambalam, succumbed to head injuries after he was pushed by S Tharun of Manapakkam, in a dispute over buying dinner and cigarettes.
Shankar was an alcoholic and was found lying unconscious outside his house by his wife, Anitha, who took him to a hospital as he was bruised by injuries.
He was brought back home after treatment at Government Royapettah Hospital on April 2 and still complained of fever and headache.
On taking a scan, it was found that he had suffered a clot from being pushed and oozing from his brain. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The dispute came to light after inquiring the neighbours, and Tharun was arrested.
