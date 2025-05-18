Chennai Outer Commissionerate hosts cyclathon to mark pre-GST day

CHENNAI: In celebration of the upcoming GST Day, the Chennai Outer Commissionerate of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in association with the Fit India Movement, organised a spirited cyclathon on Sunday titled ‘SundaysOnCycle’.

“The event aimed to promote health, fitness, and environmental consciousness while honouring the transformational journey of the GST. Flagged off from Anna Adarsh College by Commissioner Naseer Khan, IRS, 147 cyclists participated in the cyclathon. The route spanned from the college to the Central Revenue Quarters and concluded at the Commissionerate headquarters,” a press note from the Commissionerate read.

The Commissionerate expressed gratitude to all participants and volunteers, calling the event a resounding success that combined civic awareness with personal well-being.