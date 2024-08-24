Chennai: Organs harvested from 64-year-old give fresh lease of life to five people

CHENNAI: The family of a 64-year-old man from Vyasarpadi, Chennai, donated his organs after he was declared brain dead after a severe head injury.

The selfless act has given a new lease of life to patients suffering from end-stage organ failure.

The patient was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital on August 20, 2024, after a self fall at his home.

Despite emergency surgery and intensive care, he did not recover and was declared brain dead on August 23, 2024.

In their hour of grief, the family members made the decision to donate his organs. The transplant team retrieved his kidneys, liver, and eyes, which were then transplanted into patients in need.

The liver and right kidney were transplanted to a patient at Government Stanley Hospital, while the left kidney was shared with Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The corneas are being stored at the Eye Bank at Government Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Egmore, for future transplantation.

The last rites were performed with State honours, with hospital authorities and staff, Royapuram MLA, Hospital Dean, Medical Superintendent, and other officials paying their respects to the donor, who has saved five lives through his organ donation.