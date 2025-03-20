Chennai: Online trading company owner kidnapped by 4 over losses

CHENNAI: A man who runs an online trading company was kidnapped by four men demanding he return their losses on Tuesday. The kidnappers were arrested on Wednesday.

Prabhu (37), who runs an online trading business in Bengaluru had advised A Udhayakumar (28) and his brother A Sasikumar(26) to invest Rs 40 lakh and they lost their money, leading to a fallout.

Prabhu, who was visiting his friend in Tondiarpet, was kidnapped by the brothers and their friends Jagadish (26) and S Lokeshwaran (28) and locked in a lodge in Guindy. Based on alerts from Prabhu's family, police tracked and rescued him, and subsequently arrested the kidnappers.