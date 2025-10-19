Chennai: Omnibus runs over woman out with family for Deepavali purchase

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman, who was returning home with her husband and two sons after purchasing puja materials ahead of Deepavali, was crushed to death before their eyes after an omnibus collided with their two-wheeler on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Divya, the wife of Shivashankaran, an IT professional and resident of Ashok Nagar. The couple has two sons, Darsith (8) and Darshan (2).

According to the police, the family had gone to the Koyambedu market to buy puja items ahead of Deepavali. While returning home around 9 pm via the 100 Feet Road, when they neared the MMDA Colony junction in Arumbakkam, an omnibus coming from behind rammed into their motorcycle.

Shivashankaran lost control of the vehicle in the impact and all of them fell onto the road. Divya, who was riding pillion, was caught under the wheels of the bus and was crushed to death on the spot.

Shivashankaran and his two young sons survived the crash with minor injuries. They were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing police have arrested the driver of the omnibus responsible for the collision.

In another road mishap, a 49-year-old man, identified as Rajendran of Annai Sathya Nagar, died after he was hit by an MTC bus near the War Memorial when he was trying to cross the road on Saturday night. The police have detained the MTC e-bus driver in connection with the mishap.