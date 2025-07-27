Chennai: Old poles hide traffic signals; confuse, distract motorists on EVR Periyar Salai

CHENNAI: It has been over a month since the new traffic signals and poles were installed along the arterial EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) as part of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and have been in use. However, the old traffic poles are yet to be removed, much to the chagrin of the road users who are left confused by the presence of two signal poles, with the old one covering the new signals in some spots.

For instance, at the traffic junction near the City Police Commissioner's office, the old traffic signal pole eclipses the newly installed pole. Similar is the case near the Ega theatre junction in Kilpauk on EVR Periyar Salai.

"The authorities concerned should remove the old traffic signal poles. In some places, the old poles hide the signal. It is only after the other vehicles move that we realise that the signal had turned green," said S Mani, a commuter.

A traffic enforcement policeman acknowledged the trouble this causes to motorists and told DT Next that they have already informed their headquarters about the issue.

When asked, a senior police officer said that the new traffic signal poles are coming up at 165 traffic junctions in the city. The city police have already communicated the issue to the contractor, said the officer, assuring that the old poles would be removed soon.