Chennai: Official seeks Rs 15,000 bribe for new power connection, arrested

CHENNAI: In a trap operation conducted on Tuesday, sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a commercial inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to process new commercial electricity connections.

The accused person has been identified as Annamalai, a commercial inspector attached to the Manapakkam EB office.

The complainant, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Manapakkam, had constructed six new shops on his property and applied for new commercial electricity connections for them at the Manapakkam EB office.

While processing of his application, Annamalai allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000, calculated as Rs 2,500 per connection, to approve and process the connections.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Dinesh Kumar approached the DVAC's Chennai branch and filed a formal complaint. Based on this complaint, the DVAC laid a trap on Tuesday.

During the operation, Annamalai was caught red-handed by the DVAC officials the moment he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. He was immediately taken into custody.

Confirming his arrest, the DVAC said further investigation into the matter was under way.