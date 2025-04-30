Chennai: Not even a ceiling fan, Amma canteen leaves general public sweating

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have been renovating Amma canteens in the city, some of the canteens are still reeling from lack of basic facilities such as lack of ventilation and proper lights, unstable ceiling, etc.

After receiving many complaints alleging lack of basic facilities at some of the canteens, DT Next visited a few places and found that the renovation process is done halfway with minor works such as replacing ceiling fans, cutlery objects, utensils, kitchen accessories and lights.

However, major works of replacing cracked roofing sheets to concrete, flooring works and other related works are still pending. Some canteens still have shabby roofs, and no ceiling fans, tube lights and ventilation. Thanks to the scorching heat, canteen workers and the general public are often found soaked in sweat and unable to eat inside the canteen.

A daily wager, who is also a regular user of the canteen at Chintadripet, said that there has been no ceiling fan in the canteen for the past two years. “It’s now unbearable for us to sit inside and eat peacefully,” he lamented.

When contacted, the canteen in-charge said that “the works are pending with the contractor and renovation work will commence soon”.

A canteen worker in Triplicane fumed over the pressure they face officials by setting daily targets. “Because of this, some workers quit,” the worker said. “Most of the time we spend our own money to reach daily targets, as our job is at stake. In the past few years, footfall has declined due to lack of basic facilities.”

When DT Next contacted G Shanthakumari, chairman of the standing committee (Health), she said, “We’re speeding up the renovation process at Amma canteens, which is expected to be completed at the earliest. Works are segregated into two parts – major and minor, all of which will be completed depending on the resources.”