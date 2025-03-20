Chennai north gets new additional commissioner of police (L&O)

CHENNAI: Pravesh Kumar, now serving as the Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing CID, will take charge as the new additional commissioner of police, law and order, north, Chennai police.

The present additional commissioner of police, Narenthiran Nayar, Chennai north, law and order, has been asked to take charge as inspector general of police, Establishment, at the office of the head of the police force, Chennai.

In an order from Dheeraj Kumar, additional chief secretary to the government (home department), it was said that S Lakshmi, who is serving as the Inspector General of Police, Establishment, will be taking charge as the new inspector general of police, Idol wing CID.