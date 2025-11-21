Chennai: Nine dismissed as government cracks down on bribery at Kasturba Gandhi hospital

CHENNAI: The State Health and Family Welfare department has initiated strong disciplinary action against staff at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children after a bribery complaint surfaced, prompting the suspension and removal of several personnel.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that nine staff members have been dismissed, four medical personnel suspended, and show-cause notices issued to four nurses for allegedly demanding bribes from patients for services that are meant to be free.

"Accepting money from the public or taking any form of bribe is completely unacceptable. The government has acted firmly to protect patients and uphold ethical standards," he said.

The minister added that Chief Minister MK Stalin monitored media reports and ordered immediate action upon learning about the incident. He added that 50 new signboards stating that all medical services are free and that no payments should be made would be installed at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital to ensure public awareness.

Reiterating zero tolerance towards corruption in hospitals, he said the government would continue to "act decisively" whenever patient rights are violated.

Speaking earlier at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital in Egmore, where he inaugurated two battery-operated vehicles for patient convenience, Subramanian outlined the State's ongoing investments in eye care infrastructure. He noted that the hospital's new Rs 65-crore building was inaugurated during its bicentenary celebrations and that an additional Rs 74 crore has been spent on expanding specialised services.

He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s achievements in eye care, including conducting more than 12,000 cataract camps, one lakh free cataract surgeries, five lakh donated corneas, and large-scale screenings for schoolchildren, resulting in free spectacles for nearly three lakh students.