Chennai: New park to come up under Swami Sivananda Salai flyover

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday began work to convert the space beneath the MRTS flyover on Swami Sivananda Salai, near the Omandurar Government Estate, into a public recreation zone.

The project, estimated at Rs 4.84 crore, aims to turn an underused stretch below the bridge into a functional activity and leisure area for the residents.

The plan includes a roller-skating court, badminton courts, mini-theatre style seating, play equipment designed for children with disabilities, multi-level seating, upgraded lighting, CCTV surveillance, drinking water points, public toilets, improved pathways and barrier-free access.

The initiative follows similar redevelopment carried out beneath the bridges and MRTS tracks across the city.

Work began on Thursday morning in the presence of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA chairperson PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya, and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran.

Works have also commenced on the installation of view cutters around transformers across several wards in the Royapuram zone. Estimated at Rs 4.80 crore, the works are intended to improve safety around transformers located close to residential and commercial stretches.