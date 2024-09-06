Chennai, neighbouring districts may get rain for next two days

CHENNAI: The ongoing wet spell in the north and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, is likely to continue for the next two days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Parts of the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning activities during nighttime, it added.

The current rainfall activity is due to increased moisture levels, owing to the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

Many parts of the city got showers on Friday, which led to traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, especially near the stormwater drain construction sites.

Several areas in Chennai including Vadapalani, Velachery, Tondiarpet, Broadway, Kodambakkam, and Mylapore received moderate rainfall from Thursday night which continued on Friday, too.

The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in areas, especially those near storm water drain works. This in turn led to traffic congestion and disrupted the daily commutes of the public.

The weather department also noted that in the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Sholinganallur at 8 cm, followed by Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts at 5 cm each, Villupuram at 4 cm, and Chengalpattu at 3 cm. On the other hand, several areas in Chennai including Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Perambur, Ennore, Puzhal, and Kathivakkam received 1 to 2 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till September 10 as strong winds gusting at 45 kmph to 55 kmph speed are likely to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. Those who are in the deep sea have been urged to return at the earliest.