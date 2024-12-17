Chennai, neighbourhood brace for heavy rainfall on December 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Thiruvarur districts.

RMC also predicts the possibility of moderate rain in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar and Karaikal areas till 10 am today.

Additionally, the department has forecasted very heavy rainfall for six districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram on December 18.

Light to moderate rain may occur in many places over Tamil Nadu, especially over North Coastal Tamil Nadu, and at a few places across the rest of the state. Puducherry and the Karaikal area are also expected to experience similar rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places.