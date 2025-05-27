Chennai neighbour comes to rescue of home alone 81-year-old after woman attacked, robbed her

CHENNAI: A neighbour's timely intervention saved an 81-year-old home alone woman in Mylapore, who was being strangled by an intruder to arrest her screams for help, after the intruder took her 10 sovereign gold jewellery by threatening her.

Mylapore police arrested the intruder, who worked as a domestic help in a nearby house and targeted the elderly woman.

On Monday evening, when the victim, S Rajeshwari (81) was alone at her home on Kesava Perumal Street when the accused woman, C Indira (54) had gained entry and threatened the elderly woman.

Speaking to media persons, Vaishnavi, a neighbour of Rajeshwari said that she was walking past Rajeshwari's residence when she heard the screams.

Taking her brother for company, Vaishnavi went inside the home and found Indira holding the old woman's legs and having a scissors in one hand.

When Vaishnavi questioned Indira on what she was doing, she had told her that she was using the scissors to open her mouth and make her drink water, which made the woman alarmed. The neighbour checked on the elderly woman and found some injuries.

Rajeshwari had told Vaishnavi that she went to fetch water when she was attached from behind and when the neighbour enquired Rajeshwari if she was all right, Indira tried to spin a story saying that another person had come to rob the elderly woman and she came hearing her screams.

"The story did not seem believable and she was giving different versions every time. So, we made her stay put in the house and alerted the elderly lady's son who lives nearby," Vaishnavi told media persons. "I was also apprehensive as an innocent should not be blamed. What if her version is true and there was another intruder."

Rajeshwari's son, Diwakar reached the home along with Mylapore police personnel who conducted investigations. Indira told a different version to the police and the neighbours had informed the cops about the inconsistency in the versions.

Women police conducted a thorough check of Indira and found Rajeshwari's gold chain, earrings and a gold bangle. Indira was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.