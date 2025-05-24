Chennai needs more than one Aadhaar Seva Kendra

CHENNAI: Aadhaar Seva Kendra – an initiative of the Union government that aims to facilitate all things related to Aadhaar. While the sincere intent is undeniable, every centre in the city seems to be drowning in long queues.

For instance, take the one in Koyambedu, which is always bustling with people rushing in to update or apply for their Aadhaar card. There are always close to 50 people standing in line to get the job done.

Everyone seems to be actively moving. And yet, it somehow doesn’t seem enough. Most people who arrived at the centre were sent back since they were told that token-distribution was completed as early as 10 am. Online booking too has limited openings.

Apart from e-Sevai centres across Tamil Nadu that offer Aadhaar-related services like enrolment and updates, the Aadhaar Seva Kendra stands apart in key ways. Operated directly by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it’s meant to be a centralised, dedicated facility for all things Aadhaar. But the Chennai office seems to be straining under the demand. And some of the practices in place are only adding to people’s frustration.

Starting with offline tokens. Officials say 500 tokens are issued daily, starting as early as 8 am. But during DT Next’s visit, the crowd on the ground didn’t reflect that figure, and official numbers could not be independently confirmed.

“I came by 11 am after taking permission from my office. Weekends are packed, so I chose a weekday. But the tokens were already over by the time I reached here,” lamented a beneficiary.

People flock here not just for basic updates but also for tasks that are often not handled at e-Sevai centres like re-enrolment after Aadhaar cancellation. It’s also the only centre that has earned the public’s trust for error-free processing, given that it operates under UIDAI’s direct oversight.

“We booked a week in advance. The process was smooth and quick, if you have the right documents,” said a woman who had come with her child to update biometrics. “The centre does offer better infrastructure, with proper seating, accessibility, and AC.”

However, Tamil Nadu has only two Aadhaar Seva Kendras: one in Chennai and one in Madurai. In comparison, Karnataka has eight, and Maharashtra has six. Even smaller states like Jharkhand have five.

Add to that an online booking portal is almost always in red – completely filled. Afternoon slots may open up after a week, but morning slots remain elusive even if you try to book after a month.