Chennai: Nearly 4,000 kg of ganja, other drugs worth Rs 4.5 cr destroyed

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID of Tamil Nadu Police and the Greater Chennai Police on Friday incinerated 3,998 kg of dry ganja and other narcotics at an authorised treatment and disposal plant in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu district, following all legal formalities.

Of the total, NIB-CID destroyed 3,408.5 kg of ganja, while Chennai Police destroyed 590 kg of ganja worth Rs 59 lakh seized in 111 cases. Additionally, NIB-CID incinerated 0.728 kg of heroin, 1.2 kg of charas, 1 kg of diazepam, 1 kg of ganja chocolate and 1.1 kg of methamphetamine. Police estimated the total value of the destroyed drugs at about Rs 4.5 crore.

Citing the hazardous nature of narcotics, vulnerability to theft and constraints in storage space, Tamil Nadu Police said it regularly undertakes destruction of seized drugs under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, which allows disposal even during trial.

The public can share information on illegal trafficking through helpline 10581, WhatsApp 9498410581 or via email at spnibcid@gmail.com

So far in 2025, NIB-CID has destroyed 29,738.07 kg of ganja, 77.67 kg of hashish, 104.2 kg of charas, 2.59 kg of heroin, 1 kg of diazepam, 246.6 kg of ganja chocolate and 2.71 kg of methamphetamine — together worth Rs 31 crore and seized in 2,081 cases.