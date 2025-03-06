Chennai: Nature’s call on the wall, not in a clean toilet

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had built a clean and hygienic public toilet a month ago, which is accessible by the Chief Magistrate Court Allikulam Complex, Chennai Central and Moore Markets – all places with a high intervention of people throughout the day. The toilet is open from 6 am to 10 pm every day.

However, the GCC’s effort seems to have gone in vain, as the public prefers to urinate on either side of the road. Several migrant workers, auto drivers, and others refuse to use the restroom.

Walkers lament over the foul odour from 200-metre Allikulam Link Road, which is a common route to reach Chennai Central station and Periamet. “Auto rickshaws are parked near the pavements on either side making it easy for strangers to urinate,” rued a shopkeeper near the court.

Pointing out that the restroom has only urine sinks and not toilets, the public has urged officials to rectify this. The toilet-in-charge stated, “In the past month I’ve been here, officials often visit to check the cleanliness of the toilet, which is kept clean and hygienic. But that’s because only one out of 10 people use the toilet. The rest prefer the wall.”

A woman who walks the Allikulam Link Road regularly, stated, “A separate restroom for women is needed. The restroom has male and female sign boards but only men can use the toilet.”

When contacted, an official stated, “We’re planning to construct two toilets separately near the existing one in the next few months.”