Chennai: Nature’s call in nature only, not in public toilets

CHENNAI: Denizens are a curious lot while attending nature’s call. While on one hand, they crib about the lack of public toilets in the city, on another, loathe to use them, and prefer the sidewalks, under the bridges and anywhere that’s even less than 2-foot of open space.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), for all the flak it gets for dropping the proverbial ball on enabling a robust public infrastructure, has constructed and maintains more than 853 public toilets within the corporation limit.

For instance, a sidewalk on Pantheon Road (near the CB-CID headquarters) is the most sought-after spot for pedestrians, motorists and even some shoppers in Egmore to let out the ‘golden shower’, even though a public toilet is available just a 100 metres away.

It’s also a hangout spot for miscreants at night, and also serves as an open bar. It wouldn’t have been noticeable if they didn’t litter the place with glass bottles and plastic waste, which also became an environmental concern. Pedestrians that DT Next spoke to expressed anxiety in crossing the pathway. The stench from the spot exacerbates the problem.

“We’re not aware of a GCC toilet in this area. Even if there’s one, Corporation workers maintaining it collect money from us even though it’s free,” said an auto driver.

The local body’s initiatives to maintain public health would be pointless without the cooperation of the public, especially road users who prefer the polluted wind on their face while relieving themselves. “The public should cooperate to keep our city clean. The GCC is doing what it can to maintain public health but it cannot do so single-handedly,” pointed out Fathima Muzaffer Ahmed, Ward 61 councillor. “I’ll ask the GCC to install a mobile toilet at the pathway to avoid the situation.”

Admitting that the public had a moral responsibility in keeping the city clean, a resident stated: “The GCC should collect fines from those who urinate in open spaces. That’s the only solution to control the menace and upkeep public health.”