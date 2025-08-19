Chennai: Nandini milk to open outlet at Tirumangalam Metro station

CHENNAI: Nandini milk, a brand owned by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF), will open an outlet at Thirumangalam Metro station this month.

KMF was awarded a franchise to the private company, who is preparing to open an outlet in the city.

The outlet at the Metro station is part of the phase 1 non-fare revenue by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which gave the franchise to RK Commerce for 11 months. Meanwhile, TN’s Co-Operative Society is already operating outlets in 4 Metro stations – Wimco Nagar, Central, Alandur and Nandanam. There are no Amul outlets so far at any Metro station.

The outlet at Tirumangalam Metro is likely to sell Nandini bakery products such as ghee, butter, paneer, flavoured milk in bottles, pet bottles and tetra, chocolates, rusk, cookies, bread and bun, namkeens, instant mix, frozen foods, ice creams with different flavours, sweets and milk powder.

Speaking to DT Next, a CMRL official said, “We’re focused on increasing the non-fare revenue and bringing in as many enterprises within the Metro premises. Besides Nandini, Metro stations already have other prominent brands too. By doing this, CMRL has constantly witnessed a growth in non-fare revenue.”

However, it’s noteworthy that Nandini has opposed the opening of Amul outlets in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro stations. Commenting about Nandini venturing into Metro stations, an Aavin official said, “In an open market economy, one cannot restrain certain brands. However, our aim is to cater to the public by meeting demands and simultaneously engaging in promotional activities as well.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj also noted that sales of Aavin milk and its products in Chennai increased by 30% compared to last year.

A retired Aavin official said, “Despite any brands venturing into the market, it’s vital for TN to retain its uniqueness and fulfil the demands of its people.”