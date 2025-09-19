Chennai: Nageswara Rao park to get a facelift for Rs 12.22 crore

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Thursday launched the redevelopment of Nageswara Rao Park at Luz Church Road, Mylapore, under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. The project is estimated to cost Rs 12.22 crore.

The plans include a redesigned entrance plaza, interactive spaces, badminton courts, children’s play areas with modern equipment, gazebo tents, tensile-covered seating, ribbon-style benches, and tree-side seating. Water bodies, sprinklers, fountains, and stainless-steel railings will also be added.

Other works proposed are laying of paver block pathways, upgrading the community pavilion, outdoor gym, and seating areas, besides providing drinking water facilities, toilets, lighting, CCTV cameras, a PA system, a compound wall, and signboards.

According to the GCC, the four-acre park will be upgraded with a range of new features while retaining its green cover. The park, located in Ward 123, is among city’s oldest green spaces, and was inaugurated in October 1949 by then Madras Province Chief Minister PS Kumarasamy Raja. It was named after freedom fighter Nageswara Rao, who had lived in the locality.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Nehru assured that the work would be completed in 12 months. Responding to questions on storm water drain work, he said, “Most of the work is over. We’ve started a fresh set of works in areas where waterlogging is reported now. Around 4,000 road repair works are going on and even those will be completed soon.”

Mayor R Priya, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha Velu, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and senior Corporation officials were present.