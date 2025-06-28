Chennai: MTC’s 1st batch of e-buses to roll out on June 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to flag off a fleet of low-floor electric buses from the Vyasarpadi depot on Monday, officially launching the Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (MTC) electric bus services in Chennai.

According to sources, MTC plans to operate 625 electric buses across 50 routes covering the city and its suburbs.

This initiative is part of Phase I of the Chennai City Partnership Programme – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (C-SUSP), a World Bank-supported urban mobility project. Under the scheme, MTC is introducing 625 electric buses through a performance-based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, was awarded the GCC contract and the MTC would pay Rs 77.16 per km for non-AC e-buses and Rs 80.86 per km for AC e-buses. The fleet comprises 400 non-air-conditioned and 225 air-conditioned (AC) buses, which will be operated and maintained from five key depots: Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, Tondiarpet-I, Poonamallee, and Central Depot. The MTC has spent over Rs 100 crore for upgrading the five depots for the operation and maintenance of the e-buses.

These state-of-the-art electric buses will run on both existing and newly designated routes, connecting metro stations, residential neighbourhoods, IT corridors, and commercial hubs. The move is aimed at improving last-mile connectivity and reducing vehicular emissions in the city.

The Vyasarpadi depot, from where the chief minister will inaugurate the services, will operate 13 routes with 120 non-AC buses. The Central depot will operate services on 10 routes, deploying 145 buses, including 100 AC units — the highest number of AC buses among all depots. The Perumbakkam depot will handle 135 buses, including 55 AC units, on 11 routes, while the Poonamallee depot will operate 125 buses, including 45 AC units, across eight routes. The Tondiarpet-I depot will run 100 buses, including 25 AC units, on 10 routes.

Currently, MTC operates 3,233 scheduled services throughout the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and adjoining regions via 32 depots, catering to nearly 30 lakh passengers daily. With the introduction of these e-buses, MTC's daily scheduled services will increase from 3,233 to 3,858 — an addition of 625 services. The rollout will happen in a phased manner and is expected to improve service coverage, address growing demand, and enhance overall reliability, MTC sources added.

The e-bus allotment across MTC depots:

Vyasarpadi: 13 routes | 120 buses (120 non-AC)

Perumbakkam: 11 routes | 135 buses (80 non-AC, 55 AC)

Tondiarpet-I: 10 routes | 100 buses (75 non-AC, 25 AC)

Poonamallee: 8 routes | 125 buses (80 non-AC, 45 AC)

Central Depot: 10 routes | 145 buses (45 non-AC, 100 AC)

Vyasarpadi depot bus routes:

46G MKB Nagar to MGR Koyambedu

57X Vallalar Nagar to Periyapalayam

170TX Kilambakkam BS to Kannadasan Nagar

37 Vallalar Nagar to Poonamallee

33CX Anna Square to Kannadasan Nagar

64K Broadway to Kannadasan Nagar

57 Vallalar Nagar to Redhills

2B Vallalar Nagar to Kannadasan Nagar

170C TVK Nagar to Guindy TVK Estate

64E MMBT to Central (via Egmore)

164E Perambur to Manali

46 TVK Nagar to MGR Koyambedu

113E MMBT to Guindy IE