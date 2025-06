Chennai MTC’s 1st batch of e-buses rolled out; check out routes from Vyasarpadi depot

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off a fleet of low-floor electric buses from the Vyasarpadi depot, launching the Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (MTC) electric bus services in Chennai.

This initiative is part of Phase I of the Chennai City Partnership Programme – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (C-SUSP), a World Bank-supported urban mobility project.

Under the scheme, MTC has introduced 625 electric buses through a performance-based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

The fleet comprises 400 non-air-conditioned and 225 air-conditioned (AC) buses, which will be operated and maintained from five key depots: Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, Tondiarpet-I, Poonamallee, and Central Depot.

MTC has spent over Rs 100 crore for upgrading the five depots for the operation and maintenance of the e-buses.

The Vyasarpadi depot, from where CM inaugurated the services, will operate 11 routes with 120 non-AC buses.

Vyasarpadi depot bus routes:

*Route:2B (circular route) Kannadasan Nagar to Kannadasan Nagar

via: Kannadasan Nagar, SIDCO, MKB Nagar, Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, Regal, MGR Central, Anna Square, Kannagi Statue, Govt Estate Metro, MGR Central, Regal, Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, SIDCO, Kannadasan Nagar

*Route: 18A Broadway-Kilambakkam

via: Broadway, MGR Central, Govt Estate Metro, Mount Road TVS, DMS, Nandanam, Saidapet, Concord, Guindy MKN Salai, St.Thomas Mount, Meenambakkam Old Airport, Tirusulam Airport, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram West, Irumbuliyur, Perungalathur, Vandalur Gate, Vandalur Zoo, Kilambakkam

*Route: C33 (circular route) Kannadasan Nagar - Kannadasan Nagar

via: Kannadasan Nagar, SIDCO, MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Vallalar Nagar, Clive Battery, Parrys Corner, Broadway, MGR Central, Choolai, P1 Puliyanthope Police Station, Jamalia, Perambur Market, Moolakadai, SIDCO, Kannadasan Nagar

*Route: C64 (circular route) Kannadasan Nagar - Kannadasan Nagar

via: Kannadasan Nagar, SIDCO, Moolakadai, Perambur Market, Jamalia, P1.Puliyanthope Police Station, Choolai, MGR Central, Broadway, Parrys Corner, Clive Battery, Vallalar Nagar, Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, SIDCO, Kannadasan Nagar

*Route 37 Poonamllee - Vallalar Nagar

via: Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Iyyappanthangal, Porur, Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, Trustpuram, Veterinary Hospital, Sterling Road, KMC, Motcham Theatre, Choolai, Regal, Vallalar Nagar

*Route 46G Kannadasan Nagar - MGR Koyambedu

via: MGR Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, DG Vaishnav College, Anna Nagar East, Kambar Arangam, Ayanavaram, Jamalaiya, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar

*Route 57 Vallalar Nagar - Redhills

via: Vallalar Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Sharma Nagar, Moolakadai, Kalpana Lamps, Cycle Shop, Kavangarai, Ayurveda Ashramam, Redhills

*Route 57X Vallalar Nagar - Periyapalayam

via: Vallalar Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Sharma Nagar, Moolakadai, Kalpana Lamps, Cycle Shop, Kavangarai, Ayurveda Ashramam, Redhills, Padiyanallur, Semilivaram, Sholavaram, Karanodai, Periyapalayam road, Sakthi Vinayagar Koil, Pandy Kavanoor Junction, Manchankaranai, Kannigaipeir, Dharmapuram Kandigai, Jeyapuram, Avadi Road Junction, Periyapalayam

*Route 164E Manali - Perambur

via: Manali, Manali Sekadu, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Madhavaram Post Box, Moolakadai, Perambur Market, Perambur,

*Route 170TX MKB Nagar - Kilambakkam

via: MKB Nagar - Kannadasan Nagar, SIDCO, Moolakadai, Kalpana Lamps/Madhavaram, Bus Bay-17th km, Malligai Nagar Ave, Water Pipe Thathankuppam, Wheels India road, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu School, MMDA Colony road, Jn of 3rd and 1st Ave, Jaffarkhanpet, Cipet, St Thomas Mount, Meenamabakkam Old Airport, Tirusulam Airport, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram, Irumbuliyur, Perungalathur, Vandalur Gate, Vandalur Zoo, Kilambakkam

*Route 170C TVK Nagar - Guindy TVK Estate

via: TVK Nagar, SRP Colony, Kolathur, Retteri Ambedkar Nagar, Thathankuppam, Wheels India road, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu Chatram, MMDA Colony road, Jn of 3rd and 1st Ave, Jaffarkhanpet, Cipet, Guindy TVK Estate

The Central depot will operate services on 10 routes, deploying 145 buses, including 100 AC units — the highest number of AC buses among all depots.

The Perumbakkam depot will handle 135 buses, including 55 AC units, on 11 routes, while the Poonamallee depot will operate 125 buses, including 45 AC units, across eight routes.

The Tondiarpet-I depot will run 100 buses, including 25 AC units, on 10 routes.