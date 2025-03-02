Chennai MTC to operate extra buses from Kilambakkam terminus from March 4

CHENNAI: In a move to reduce traffic congestion in Tambaram, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced operation of additional bus services from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam starting from Tuesday (March 4).

Following Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's (TNSTC) decision to terminate its buses operated via Chengalpattu and Tindivanam to Tambaram at Kilambakkam itself.

The decision follows the recommendation of the Tambaram City Traffic Police to ease vehicular traffic in the area, the MTC release said.

With the new arrangement, long-distance buses will no longer enter Tambaram but will instead terminate their journey at Kilambakkam, which serves as Chennai’s integrated transport hub for buses arriving from the southern districts.

To facilitate seamless travel for passengers from Kilambakkam terminus to different parts of Chennai, MTC currently operates 589 buses on 80 routes, covering 3,795 trips daily. Additionally, MTC will introduce 104 more buses, adding 816 trips to accommodate the expected rise in commuter demand.

Passengers are encouraged to make use of the enhanced MTC services for smooth and efficient connectivity across the city.