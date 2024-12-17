Chennai MTC to issue free bus pass for senior citizens from December 21

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will begin distribution of tokens to elderly commuters for free travel for January-June from December 21. Under the scheme, People above 60 years are eligible for free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month.

After submitting an application and proof of age, tokens will be issued for six months – from January to June. To apply afresh, beneficiaries must submit the application form, address proof (ration card), proof of age (Aadhaar, driving licence or Voter’s ID or educational certificates) and two colour passport-size photos at any of the 40 depots or termini in the city.

To renew, they need to bring the old free travel card and a passport-size photo.

Tokens will be issued from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 40 centres from December 21 to January 31 on all working days.