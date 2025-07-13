Chennai: MTC driver dies on duty due to cardiac arrest, pedestrian killed in accident

CHENNAI: An MTC bus driver suffered a cardiac arrest while driving the bus, leading to him losing control of the vehicle and knocking a pedestrian to death in Arumbakkam on Sunday morning. The driver, too, was declared dead at the hospital. The bus crashed into three cars before coming to a halt.

The deceased MTC driver was identified as Velumani (56) of Dharmapuri, and the deceased pedestrian was identified as Sasikumar (65) of Chetpet.

According to police, Velumani was operating the MTC bus (route number 70 C) and was driving towards Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu from Vadapalani depot when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Velumani fell on the steering wheel, and the bus ran amok, hitting a pedestrian, Sasikumar, and crushing him to death.

The bus was to start operations from the CMBT, and there were no passengers in the bus, police sources said.

Passersby who witnessed the incident broke the windshield open and rescued the bus driver, and the pedestrian was crushed between the bus and the cars.

Both men were declared dead at the hospital. The Anna Nagar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel registered a case and are investigating. The damaged bus and cars were cleared from the road with the help of cranes.