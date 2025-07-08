Chennai mountaineer Muthamil Selvi Narayanan conquers seven summits, hailed as India's fastest woman achiever

CHENNAI: Muthamil Selvi Narayanan, a city-based mountaineer, received a hero’s welcome at Chennai International Airport today, upon her return from the United States, marking the triumphant conclusion of an extraordinary feat: scaling the highest peak in each of the world’s seven continents in record time.

Emotions ran high at the Chennai airport as Selvi was greeted by cheering relatives and friends who presented her with bouquets and draped a traditional shawl over her shoulders.

Addressing the media, an elated Selvi thanked Chief Minister Stalin, whom she fondly referred to as ‘Appa’ (father), and the Deputy CM for their crucial support, especially when she lacked mountaineering experience. “It’s because of Deputy CM’s help that I was able to climb the seven continents and achieve this feat,” she added

Selvi passionately advocated for promoting mountaineering in India, especially to prevent cellphone addition among kids. “Additionally, if children developed an interest in mountaineering, they can pursue career in border security work,” she opined. “If recognition is given to mountain climbers and job opportunities are assured, a lot more people would show interest in this sport.

Selvi, originally from Jokkipatti village in Virudhunagar, and now residing near Tambaram, has etched her name in history as the first Indian woman to achieve the prestigious ‘Seven Summits’ challenge in the shortest recorded duration for an Indian. After climbing the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2023, she received the State government’s prestigious Kalpana Chawla Award and significant financial support.

Fuelled by this, Selvi relentlessly pursued the remaining six summits: Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid) / Kosciuszko.