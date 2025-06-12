Chennai: Mother arrested for throwing infant from terrace, staging accidental death

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident in the Neelankarai , a 25-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly murdering her own infant daughter by throwing the child from the terrace of their home and then staging the death as an accident.

The case came to light when the child's father, Arun (33), residing in Injambakkam, filed a complaint at the Neelankarai Police Station on Tuesday. Arun reported that he and his wife, Bharathi, had twin daughters born approximately 49 days ago. On Tuesday morning , when he left for work, both infants were at home. Upon his return, one child was missing. A search led to the discovery of the infant's body in bushes near their home.

Arun stated that Bharathi claimed she had been carrying the baby to the terrace when the child accidentally fell and died. Expressing suspicion over the circumstances of his daughter's death, Arun filed a formal complaint.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death and began investigations. Led by the InspectorNeelankarai Police Station, a detailed probe revealed a disturbing sequence of events.

According to the police the twin girls were born prematurely at 37 weeks.

One of the infants reportedly suffered from severe health complications and developmental issues, despite medical treatment.

Investigators concluded that Bharathi, overwhelmed by the constant crying of both infants, the challenges of caring for them – especially the ailing child – and suffering from significant mental distress, committed the alleged act.

She reportedly carried the unwell infant to the terrace, deliberately threw the child down, and then fabricated the story of an accidental fall.

Based on this evidence, police reclassified the case from unnatural death to murder under relevant BNS section. Bharathi was subsequently arrested from their Injambakkam residence.

The arrested accused, Bharathi, was produced before a magistrate for judicial remand after police questioning.