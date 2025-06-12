Chennai: Minors arrested for kidnapping, assaulting migrant worker; cash and phone recovered

CHENNAI: Three minors were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a migrant worker at knifepoint, assaulting him, and stealing Rs. 15,000 and his mobile phone in the Seven Wells area. The accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to a complaint filed by Nirmal Singh (23), a native of Rajasthan working at a toy shop on Govindappa Street, Seven Wells the incident occurred on Tuesday night. Singh reported that while walking on Vaidyanathan Street after work, three individuals on a bike threatened him, forced him onto their vehicle, and abducted him.

The trio took Singh to an abandoned building behind the Washermanpet Metro station.

They physically assaulted him, stole his mobile phone, and forcibly transferred Rs 15,000 from his account via digital wallet.

The accused had tied up Singh and fled. He later managed to free himself and alerted the police.

Using the bike's registration number as a clue , police identified the accused and traced the three 17-year-old suspects.

Police recovered Rs. 8,000 in cash and the stolen phone.

The bike used in the crime (reportedly belonging to a friend of the accused), has been seized.