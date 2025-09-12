Chennai: Minor goes to meet 15-yr-old girlfriend secretly; caught, stripped, and abused by her relatives

CHENNAI: Chennai police booked two men under several sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for allegedly assaulting a minor and hurling casteist insults after he was caught meeting his 15-year-old girlfriend at her grandmother's house in Secretariat Colony on Thursday night.

The boy, a Class 12 student, is allegedly in a relationship with the girl. The two had met while studying at the same school two years ago. He moved to a different school after Class 10 but remained in touch with the girl.

Learning of their friendship, the girl's parents pulled her out of school and sent her to her grandmother's home. On Friday, the girl shared the location with the boy, who then went to visit her, where he was caught by the relatives.

Two men, Saravanan and Lokesh, allegedly stripped the boy, beat him severely, and subjected him to caste-based abuse. After being let off, the boy informed his parents, who filed a complaint. The girl's family, too, filed a Pocso Act case against the boy.

Police have arrested Saravanan and Lokesh and are investigating further.