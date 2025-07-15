Chennai: Minor among 3 nabbed for robbing auto driver

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three teenagers, including a minor, for stealing from an auto driver by faking a UPI payment in Choolaimedu on Sunday.

The complainant, Abdul Haseem (36), of Arumbakkam, had dropped a customer at Sakthi Nagar, Choolaimedu, and was waiting for another when the accused, who came on a two-wheeler, approached Abdul.

The youths claimed that they were in urgent need of cash and would transfer money through a UPI transaction and asked Abdul if he could give them Rs 500 in cash.

One of the youths asked for Abdul's UPI QR code and pretended to transfer the money from his phone. Abdul gave Rs 500 to them, believing the act, after which the youths fled the scene.

However, on checking his phone, Abdul realised that the money was not transferred, and he realised he had been conned and filed a police complaint.

After investigations, the Choolaimedu police have arrested three persons, Madanraj (19) of Trustpuram, Kodambakkam, Santhosh (19) of Eswar Nagar, Kodambakkam, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Madanraj already has three criminal cases against him, police said. While Madanraj and Santhosh have been remanded in judicial custody, the 17-year-old was sent to a government home for boys.