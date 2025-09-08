Chennai: Milled roads in Ernavur, Jothi Nagar left incomplete for over a month

CHENNAI: Residents of Ernavur and Jothi Nagar in Tiruvottiyur have alleged that nearly 10 roads, including key stretches and interior lanes, have been left milled and unattended for over a month. The delay has turned the roads into accident-prone zones, especially affecting schoolchildren and senior citizens.

The incomplete civic work is evident in Shanmugapuram 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 10th Streets, Jothi Nagar Main Road, Jothi Nagar Main Cross Street, VP Nagar 6th Extension, AD Colony 15th Street and Bajanai Koil 2nd Cross Street.

“For the past one month, commuters, school students and elderly residents have been facing severe hardships while walking and travelling on these roads,” said K Sairam, a resident of Ernavur. “Loose gravel has led to minor injuries, particularly during evening school rush hours.”

Residents also pointed out that the situation worsened recently when four weddings took place at a Murugan temple on Jothi Nagar Main Road. “Thursday is considered auspicious, and with large crowds attending the ceremonies, devotees and locals struggled to navigate the damaged road,” said V Elumalai, a resident of Jothi Nagar.

When contacted, a Corporation official admitted that the road re-laying works in Ernavur had been stalled for almost a month. “Not only here, but road works are pending across several wards in Tiruvottiyur zone too. Contractors are the main reason for the delay. Along with the ward councillor, we’re pressing them to expedite the work,” the official said.

Repeated attempts to reach the contractor proved futile.