Chennai Metro water contract lorry owners postpone strike, seek contract finalisation

CHENNAI: Metro water contract lorry owners in Chennai have postponed the indefinite strike, which was announced earlier in the day.

This development comes as the association plans to meet the Managing Director (MD) of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to stress their long-due grievances, including finalising a new contractors and lorry owners are struggling to manage EMI payments.

Due to a financial crunch, a few people died of a heart attack.

Sundaram, President of the Metro Water Contract Lorry Owners’ Association, and secretary Keshav Rao said, “our long pending demand to finalise a new contractor, also we demanding to increase the trip charge of 3,000 liters’ capacity tankers from Rs 465 to 510 per trip. Likewise trip charge of 9,000-litre capacity tankers ranges from Rs 575 to 630 per trip.”

Further, Sundaram added, “Based on the promise of a new agreement, several lorry owners had purchased new vehicles, but now, without finalising the contractor, they struggling to pay insurance and monthly instalments. After the arrival of the Metro Water Managing Director, we planned to meet him in person to settle the matter, but the meeting didn’t go as we expected. We will resume the strike of June 5.”

Around 450 contract lorries currently serve the metro water needs across the city, with capacities ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 litres, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The previous contract expired in February 2024.

While the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had assured in mid-2023 that new contracts would be issued between June and August, only a notification was released in November, with no progress since.