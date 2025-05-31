Chennai Metro water contract lorry owners announce strike from June 1

CHENNAI: Metro water contract lorry owners in Chennai have announced an indefinite strike from tomorrow, citing severe delays in the finalisation of their renewed contracts.

The lorry owners, who had purchased new vehicles based on promises of a new agreement, say they are now struggling to pay insurance and monthly installments.

Sundaram, president of the Metro Water Contract Lorry Owners’ Association, and secretary Keshav Rao said, "The first-year insurance premium for the newly purchased lorries is due now, but the new contract has still not been finalised. Some owners have died from stress, while others are struggling to manage EMI payments. We have no choice but to go on strike from tomorrow. The board must act immediately, finalize the contract, and issue work orders.”

If the strike goes ahead, Chennai may face disruptions in drinking water supply. Around 450 contract lorries currently serve the metro water needs across the city, with capacities ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 litres, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The previous contract expired in February 2024.

While the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had assured in mid-2023 that new contracts would be issued between June and August, only a notification was released in November, with no progress since.

On Saturday, association representatives visited the CMWSSB headquarters in Chindadripet to press on their demands, but no officials were available to meet them.