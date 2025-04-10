Chennai Metro Water Board to conduct grievance redressal meeting on April 12

CHENNAI: The Metro Water Board (CMWSSB) will conduct grievance redressal meetings across all 15 zones of the city on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. A release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board stated that the grievance redressal meetings will be held on the second Saturday of every month at the area office in each zone.

The board requested the public to take part in the meeting to clarify doubts and raise queries on any drinking water, sewage and rainwater collection-related issues as the superintending engineer of each zone will chair the meeting.

Petitions for new connection water/sewage connection, pleas on water/sewage taxes and fees can also be handed in during the meet.