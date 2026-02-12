Chennai: Metro Water Board grievance meet on February 14

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will conduct grievance redressal meetings across all 15 zones of the city on February 14 (Saturday) from 10 am to 1 pm.
A release from the CMWSSB stated that the grievance redressal meetings will be held on the second Saturday of every month at the area office in each zone.
The board requested the public to take part in the meeting to clarify doubts and raise queries on any drinking water, sewage and rainwater collection-related issues, as the superintending engineer of each zone will chair the meeting.