Chennai Metro train service disrupted due to technical failure; check details

CHENNAI: The city's Metro train service is experiencing delays on the route between Tollgate Metro and Washermenpet Metro due to a technical failure on Saturday.

While the service between Tollgate Metro and Washermenpet Metro faces delays, the Metro operations on the Blue Line from Washermenpet to the Airport and from Tollgate to Wimco Nagar Depot remain unaffected.

Additionally, normal service continues on the Green Line, providing uninterrupted travel for passengers.

The Metro authorities have expressed their regret for the inconvenience caused by this disruption and are actively working to resolve the technical issues.