Chennai Metro to construct multi-storey commercial complex at Arumbakkam Station

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to begin construction of a multi-storey commercial building within the Arumbakkam Metro station

This initiative is a part of the strategy to maximise land use and generate non-fare revenue through integrated urban infrastructure, as reported by The Hindu.

The new structure will be located adjacent to the existing parking area on 100-feet road.

It is designed to include a basement, a stilt floor equipped with a four-tier mechanical parking system, and seven upper storeys.

According to CMRL officials, the building will serve dual purpose. “Of the seven floors that we have planned, four floors will be used as commercial spaces, which can have retail and food outlets, and the remaining three floors will be turned into office spaces,” an official quoted.

CMRL has already floated tenders, and if the contract is awarded within a three-month timeframe, the selected developer will be given about two years to complete construction.

This initiative is part of a larger trend seen across Chennai Metro’s network, with similar projects already functional at Ekkatuthangal and Saidapet metro stations.