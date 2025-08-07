Chennai metro tickets now on Uber app with 50% discount until August 31

CHENNAI: Uber has introduced a new feature allowing Chennai commuters to book Metro Rail tickets directly through its app.

Starting today, users can enjoy a 50 percent discount on metro tickets booked via Uber, valid until August 31. The offer applies to both onward and return journeys, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Passengers can use QR codes to access their tickets and enter the metro stations without hassle. The feature is available within the existing Uber app used for booking autos, cars, and two-wheelers.

Chennai is now the second city in India, after Delhi, to offer metro ticket booking through the Uber app, marking a step forward in seamless urban transportation integration.