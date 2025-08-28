Chennai Metro restores Whats App ticketing service after technical glitch

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has announced that its WhatsApp ticketing service is back in operation after being temporarily disrupted due to a technical glitch earlier.

In the earlier statement, the Metro administration had said the WhatsApp chatbot was not functioning and advised passengers to use alternate ticketing options.

In its latest update, Chennai Metro Rail confirmed that WhatsApp ticketing is now available again. Passengers can purchase tickets through the WhatsApp chatbot at 8300086000.

Other online ticketing options remain available, including Static QR code, the CMRL mobile app, Paytm, and PhonePe. Tickets can also be purchased at station counters and through the Singara Chennai Card.

Chennai Metro Rail has apologized for any inconvenience caused.