Begin typing your search...
Chennai Metro Rail's WhatsApp ticketing service hit by temporary glitch
Passengers are advised to use other online platforms to avail tickets for travelling in Metro trains
CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has notified that its WhatsApp ticketing bot is temporarily unavailable due to a technical glitch.
Passengers are advised to use other online platforms to avail tickets for travelling in Metro trains.
Chennai Metro Rail has become a significant solution for commuters, helping them reach their destinations on time without any inconvenience.
In February, an average of 3 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains on daily basis.
Other options like Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card can be used and claim a 20 per cent discount.
Next Story