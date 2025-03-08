Chennai Metro Rail's WhatsApp ticketing service hit by temporary glitch

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has notified that its WhatsApp ticketing bot is temporarily unavailable due to a technical glitch.

Passengers are advised to use other online platforms to avail tickets for travelling in Metro trains.

Chennai Metro Rail has become a significant solution for commuters, helping them reach their destinations on time without any inconvenience.

In February, an average of 3 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains on daily basis.

Other options like Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card can be used and claim a 20 per cent discount.