Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Metro Rail's WhatsApp ticketing service hit by temporary glitch

    Passengers are advised to use other online platforms to avail tickets for travelling in Metro trains

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 March 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Chennai Metro Rails WhatsApp ticketing service hit by temporary glitch
    X
    Chennai Metro train 

    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has notified that its WhatsApp ticketing bot is temporarily unavailable due to a technical glitch.

    Passengers are advised to use other online platforms to avail tickets for travelling in Metro trains.

    Chennai Metro Rail has become a significant solution for commuters, helping them reach their destinations on time without any inconvenience.

    In February, an average of 3 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains on daily basis.

    Other options like Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card can be used and claim a 20 per cent discount.

    CMRLmetro ticketsWhatsapp ticketing system
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X