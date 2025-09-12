Chennai Metro Rail's WhatsApp ticketing service hit by tech glitch

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has informed passengers that WhatsApp online ticketing services are unavailable due to a technical issue since Friday morning.

The WhatsApp chatbot is temporarily non-functional. Passengers are requested to buy tickets through other modes like the CMRL mobile app, PayTM, PhonePe, Singara Chennai Card, and CMRL travel cards which are functioning normally.

The CMRL said that passengers can also avail tickets at the counter until further information is received and regrets for the inconvenience caused. When contacted, an official attached to the CMRL said, “The process is going on to rectify the technical glitch.”