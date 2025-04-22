Chennai Metro Rail begins customer satisfaction survey to enhance rider experience

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited on Tuesday opened its 'customer satisfaction survey' to ascertain the passenger travelling experience, since its inception in 2015. Passengers will be able to fill out the transit-oriented survey from CMRL's website or through its social media handles till May 18.

According to the Community of Metros (COMET) benchmarking group, of which CMRL became a member in October 2024, the survey is being conducted across all the metros in the world simultaneously, so the results can be assessed with others.

Per the official intimation, Chennai passengers can submit their responses for the two-part and their personal information and reactions will be kept confidential and will not be used for other purposes.

The first part will be concerned with the logistics, like operation hours, train frequency, seamless entry and exit at the station, effortless navigation while interchanging stations, payment methods, comfort of boarding trains and easy access to service information. The second part will focus on user experience aspects like reliability, customer care, comfort, crowding and security of your train service. The last leg of the survey is on the three most vital areas of services for the user of public transportation.

T Avantika, a regular commuter, shared her opinions on CMRL in its phase 1 operations. She appreciated that the Chennai Metro is comparatively more inclusive than others, with services like separate cars for women and adjustable handles. She also pointed out that many do not take up the service due to the lack of last-mile connectivity, as in many cases, getting to the Metro station costs more than the Metro fare.

This view was echoed by another regular commuter, Harish, who felt that the last-mile connection was still insufficient and lacked connectivity to many areas.

In June 2023, Metro Rail conducted a four-month-long survey on women's safety with 12,000 participants and several improvements, including installing CCTV cameras and better lighting.

- Phase 1 and extension covers an overall 54.1 km with 41 stations

- Among them, 20 stations are elevated and 21 are underground

- Phase 1 consists of two corridors

- Corridor 1 from Washermenpet to Airport and

- Corridor 2 from Chennai Central Metro to St Thomas Mount

- Phase 2 spans 118.9 km with 128 stations

- The phase consists of three corridors

- Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km)

- Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km) and

- Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km)