Chennai Metro Rail tunnel connecting Lighthouse and Thirumayilai to be completed by September

CHENNAI: Following several years of planning, the Chennai Metro Rail tunnel connecting Lighthouse and Thirumayilai is finally set to be completed by September.

According to a The Hindu report, the underground link, a significant part of the Phase II project, is all set to become a vital link for commuters. Within three years, driverless metro trains are expected to operate through the tunnel, thereby providing a more convenient route from Thirumayilai and Kutchery Road to Marina Beach.

Spanning 118.9 km, the project aims to create a massive transit network with Corridor 4, running from Light House to Poonamallee over 26.1 kilometres. Nearly 10 kilometres of this stretch will run underground, passing through heavily populated city zones from Lighthouse to Kodambakkam through Thirumayilai and T Nagar.

The milestone project is being carried out by two tunnel boring machines Flamingo and Eagle. It may be recalled that Flamingo began its 1.96-kilometre journey from Lighthouse in September 2023 toward Thirumayilai through Kutchery Road while Eagle carved out a parallel tunnel. Currently, Flamingo is tunneling through Kutchery Road station and is expected to reach Thirumayilai in another five months, while Eagle is expected to enter Kutchery Road soon.

According to reports, Flamingo’s journey has been difficult, with the machine facing several hurdles, including temporary halts due to several technical issues. In the early phase, the abrasive soil in the area also took a toll on the machinery, which led to frequent replacements of parts.

A major setback happened when Flamingo’s cutter head suffered a significant glitch, and engineers spent nearly 40 days carrying out repairs to fix it. However, despite the hurdles, the machine has borne through 1.3 kilometres of terrain so far, while Eagle has drilled 1.2 kilometres.

Despite the stretch between Lighthouse and Thirumayilai having complex soil grades, officials said that the progress has been steady and the tunnel would be completed soon.