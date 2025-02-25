Chennai Metro Rail to replace automatic fare collection gates by Jan 2026

CHENNAI: In a bid to upgrade its ticketing system, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to replace the automatic fare collection gates in the 54 kilometer stretch between Phase I and Phase I extension by next year, according to media reports.

Soon, CMRL will be shifting from a 'closed loop technology' to an 'open loop' one, which will make the current smart cards obsolete. Instead of the old cards, commuters will have to switch to options like the National Common Mobility Cards or Singara Chennai Cards for travel.

According to CMRL officials, the replacement process is expected to be complete in six months. The new gates will be installed at all 41 stations in Phase I and Phase I Extension by June 2026.

However, sources revealed that there are existing issues in the current ticketing gates which are causing difficulties for commuters during peak hours.

The gates reportedly stop working at times, leading to congestion and chaos among commuters.

Meanwhile, CMRL plans to introduce the new gate system in the upcoming Phase II network by August between the Poonamallee-Porur stretch that is expected to open by the end of this year.