Chennai Metro Rail to operate Sunday timetable on April 14

CHENNAI: On account of Tamil New Year on Monday, the Chennai Metro trains will be operated as per Sunday timetable. As per a press note from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), services will be operated from 5 am till 11 pm.

The frequency of trains on Monday will be as follows: between 12 noon and 8 pm (peak hours), trains will be available every seven minutes.

From 5 am to 12 pm, and from 8 pm to 10 pm, trains will be operated every 10 minutes.

During the extended non-peak hours (10-11 pm), trains will be available every 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, CMRL in March saw a surge in passenger footfall by 5.44 lakh, with 92.10 lakh ridership recorded for the month.