Chennai Metro Rail to operate on Saturday schedule on August 27

CHENNAI: On account of Vinayagar Chaturthi (Aug 27), the Chennai Metro trains will be operated as per the Saturday timetable.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Metro train service will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm.

The frequency of trains on Wednesday will be as follows:

During the peak hours of 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, trains will be operated every six minutes.

During normal hours of 5 am to 8 am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm, trains will be operated every seven minutes.

In the extended non-peak hour from 10 pm to 11 pm, the trains will be available every 15 minutes.