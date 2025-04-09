Chennai Metro Rail to operate on Saturday schedule on April 10

CHENNAI: On account of Mahaveer Jayanthi festival on Thursday, the Metro Rail has announced that it will follow a Saturday schedule tomorrow. As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), train service will be operated from 5 am till 11 pm.

The frequency of trains on Thursday will be as follows: between 8 am and 11 am and from 5-8 pm, the trains will be available every 6 minutes. From 5-am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8-10 pm, the trains will be operated every 7 minutes.

From 10-11 pm, the trains will be available every 15 minutes. Meanwhile, CMRL in March saw a passenger footfall surge by 5.44 lakh, with 92.10 lakh ridership recorded for the month.