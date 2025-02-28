Begin typing your search...

    The same can be purchased through the CMRL mobile app as a QR-Group ticket with a 20 per cent discounted fare, report added.

    Chennai Metro Rail to discontinue group paper tickets from March 1 
    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to withdraw the facility of purchasing group tickets in paper format from March 1.

    The paper group ticket, which was issued at ticketing counters for groups of 20 or more with a 10 percent discounted fare, will now be discontinued to facilitate the transition to digital ticketing.

    However, the same can be purchased through the CMRL mobile app as a QR-Group ticket with a 20 per cent discounted fare, report added.

